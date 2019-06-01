2-year-old critically injured in Newark crash released from the hospital

By
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A 2-year-old girl who was critically injured when she was hit by a pickup truck in Newark has been released from the hospital, Eyewitness News has learned exclusively.

Eno Jameson was struck May 12, suffering fractured ribs and a collapsed lung, and has been in University Hospital ever since.

Surveillance video showed Eno being hit by the truck in front of her home on Brookdale Avenue.

Police initially said Romane Errol Sr. was behind the wheel but at this point the 26-year-old has only been charged with driving with a suspended license.

Eno's mother was in church across the street at the time while her father was inside the family's apartment.

Each parent thought their little girl was with the other and she wandered outside alone.

Eno was discharged from the hospital late Friday afternoon.

