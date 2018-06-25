2-year-old girl, man struck by stolen car in East Orange

EMBED </>More Videos

NewsCopter 7's Shannon Sohn was over the scene in East Orange.

Eyewitness News
EAST ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) --
A child and a man were struck by a stolen car in New Jersey on Monday afternoon.

Police say a 2-year-old girl was walking with her mother and her mother's boyfriend along Rhode Island Avenue near Elmwood Park in East Orange. At approximately 4:30 p.m., a silver Jeep Liberty veered onto the sidewalk and hit the girl and her mother's boyfriend.

The victims were transported to East Orange General Hospital in stable condition.

The vehicle had been reported stolen earlier in the day from Newark and struck the child and adult after the driver lost control while trying to make a left turn, authorities said.

In addition to the victims hit, the vehicle also hit a parked car, a fence and a building. The driver jumped out afterwards and got away.

The investigation is ongoing as police continue their search for the suspect.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
children hit by carstolen carhit and runEast OrangeEssex CountyNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Driver arrested in attempted rape of Brooklyn woman
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
More News