2-year-old girl randomly struck in face by man with 20-pound suitcase in Manhattan

EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News AM Update

LOWER MANHATTAN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 2-year-old child was randomly struck in the face by a 20 lb. suitcase in Lower Manhattan.

It happened at Bowery and Stanton Street Monday evening.

Police responded to a 911 call of an assault and determined that a 30-year-old male -- unprovoked and no words exchanged -- threw the 20 lb. suitcase at the young girl, striking her in the face.

The suspect was arrested at the scene.

Authorities are investigating the incident.

TRENDING: Texas man who corralled tiger roaming loose in Houston neighborhood arrested after high-speed chase
EMBED More News Videos

The suspect is now in custody, but the question remains - where is the tiger?



----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citylower manhattanmanhattanchild abuseassaultnypdchild injuredattack
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Off-duty NYPD officer killed in crash on Long Island Expressway
U-Haul truck bursts into flames during police chase in LA area
Manhunt underway, more cops deployed after Times Square shooting
Broadway shows 'Lion King,' 'Hamilton,' 'Wicked' reopening dates announced
COVID Updates: Free popsicles, ice cream at vaccination sites
Texas man seen with tiger arrested after high-speed chase
NYC won't require kids to get COVID vaccine
Show More
2 Asian men taking photos randomly attacked in NYC
Freight elevator drops with 25 people inside in NYC
Shooting in Russia kills 7 kids, 1 teacher; suspect arrested
Pipeline officials hope most service will be back by weekend
McDonald's changing coffee cups promoting COVID vaccine
More TOP STORIES News