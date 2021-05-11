2-year-old girl randomly struck in face by man with 20-pound suitcase in Manhattan

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10612804" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The suspect is now in custody, but the question remains - where is the tiger?

LOWER MANHATTAN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 2-year-old child was randomly struck in the face by a 20 lb. suitcase in Lower Manhattan.It happened at Bowery and Stanton Street Monday evening.Police responded to a 911 call of an assault and determined that a 30-year-old male -- unprovoked and no words exchanged -- threw the 20 lb. suitcase at the young girl, striking her in the face.The suspect was arrested at the scene.Authorities are investigating the incident.----------