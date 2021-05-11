2-year-old girl randomly struck in face by man with 20-pound suitcase in Manhattan

It happened at Bowery and Stanton Street Monday evening.
Police responded to a 911 call of an assault and determined that a 30-year-old male -- unprovoked and no words exchanged -- threw the 20 lb. suitcase at the young girl, striking her in the face.
The suspect was arrested at the scene.
Authorities are investigating the incident.
