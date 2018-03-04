2-year-old girl struck and killed by falling mirror inside Payless shoe store

EMBED </>More Videos

A 2-year-old girl was killed in a freak accident inside a Payless ShoeSource store in Georgia.

RIVERDALE, Georgia --
Payless Shoes is offering condolences to the family of a 2-year-old girl who died after a mirror inside one of its suburban Atlanta stores fell on top of the girl.

Riverdale police Lt. Nicole Rabel told news outlets that Ifrah Siddique was found severely injured Friday night.

The discount footwear company said in a statement Sunday that it is devastated and that company is working with authorities to understand the "nature of this accident."

Rabel says Siddique visited the store to get new shoes with her family before the mirror fell on her. The girl was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Siddique's cousin, Aquib Iftkhar, says the girl had internal bleeding and lost a substantial amount of blood. Iftkhar described Siddique as an adorable little girl.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child killedaccident
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured in multi-vehicle crash in Edison
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Show More
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
More News