2-year-old hospitalized after falling out Queens apartment window

NYPD say 2-year-old baby boy went out of 4th floor apartment window in Sunnyside, Queens, dangled from 3rd floor fire escape, neighbors heard crying, he fell and was caught by 2 women below. Might have hit pavement. Baby is ok. Cops say mom left room for a moment. pic.twitter.com/odAXbpL2nC — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) August 5, 2018

A two-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after falling out of an apartment window in Queens, police say.Officials say the child was with his mother on the fourth floor of the building on 49th Street in Sunnyside just after 6 p.m. on Saturday, when she left the room for a moment. Somehow the child made his way out the window and down to the third floor fire escape.The boy was later found dangling from the third floor fire escape. He then fell down and was caught by two women below.Police say the child may have made contact with the pavement.He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.----------