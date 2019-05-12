2-year-old suffers broken ribs in Newark hit-and-run

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A man has been arrested after a 2-year-old girl was struck by a hit-and-run driver in New Jersey Sunday morning.The crash happened at about 9:45 a.m. at 18th Avenue and Brookfield Avenue in Newark."We just wanted to come to church on Mother's Day. Just wanted to come to church," said the girl's father, Jameson Itiro.Police responded and located 2-year-old Eno, who was conscious. She was taken to University Hospital with two broken ribs. She is currently in critical condition.Moments before Eno was hit, her mom, Elizabeth was inside the church, with the couple's second child, a 1-month-old little girl. Jameson was inside, across the street at home."I think it was a lack of communication between me and her mom. She told me to pick up her phone, mom thought she was with me, I thought she as with her mom, and I think she ran down herself," Jameson said.Eno was alert and moving.Police arrested Romane Errol, Sr. 26. He has not yet been charged.Jameson is trying to reassure Elizabeth on Mother's Day that everything will be okay.----------