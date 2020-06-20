justice for junior

Justice for Junior: 2-year anniversary of teen's murder; would've graduated charter school

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Saturday marks two years since 15-year-old Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz was killed in a brutal gang attack outside a Bronx deli.

Guzman-Feliz, who was mistakenly targeted as a rival gang member by a group of 14 men all believed to be members of the Trinitarios gang, was supposed to have graduated from Dr. Richard Izquierdo Health and Science Charter School in the Bronx this week.


Junior's murder stunned the city with its sickening depravity, and launched an international social-media movement under the hashtag #justiceforjunior that sought justice for the teen.

Justice would eventually come, but as then NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said last year, "I don't think the family will ever recover in a case like this. It never ends for victims."

Five gang members have been convicted thus far. One man sentenced to life in prison without parole and the other four serve 20-plus years to life.

One year ago, a vigil and march were held as friends and family started at Junior's church, Our Lady of Mount Carmel, before marching to the bodega. The march was similar to the route Junior took that night, when he ran for his life.

Leandra Feliz, the mother of the Bronx teenager, became the face of grief for Junior.

Feliz has been advocating for a bill to have panic buttons installed in all bodegas.

"My son has already passed," she said last year of what she hoped would be called Junior's Law. "They killed my son. We have to protect our future kids and our community."

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bronxnew york cityteen killedjustice for junior
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Justice for Junior: Mom speaks out on 1-year anniversary of teen's murder
JUSTICE FOR JUNIOR
7 reputed gang members arrested on murder, racketeering charges
The 2010s: These are the stories that defined the decade in NYC
Mom of slain teen 'Junior' pushes for panic buttons in bodegas
5 life sentences handed down in Junior's murder
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Judge: Bolton can publish book despite efforts to block it
Trump fires US attorney investigating allies, sources say
Coronavirus Updates: NYC businesses prep for Phase 2
NYC parks will be renamed in solidarity with Black community
Belmont Stakes ready to run Saturday, but without fans
NJ portal bridge to be fully funded by federal government
2nd officer accused in George Floyd death out on bond
Show More
Tires found slashed on 9 police cars in NJ
AccuWeather: Summer arrives with pop-up thunderstorms
US cruise lines not sailing till mid-September
Beyoncé drops surprise single on Juneteenth
Trump's Tulsa rally: What to expect today
More TOP STORIES News