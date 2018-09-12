Two men were killed when their car slammed into a Long Island gas station early Wednesday.The incident happened at 2:10 a.m. at the Sunoco Gas Station on the corner of Veterans Memorial Highway and Jericho Turnpike in Commack.The driver of the 2013 Audi, 27-year-old Hector Sanchez, Jr., and his passenger, 24-year-old Shawn Jenkins, Jr., became trapped in the vehicle, which caught fire when it crashed.The Commack Fire Department responded to the scene and cut the men from the SUV, but both young fathers were pronounced dead at the scene.The steel structure above the gas pumps collapsed in the crash.Police are investigating, but they say there was a lot of fog in the area at the time.Detectives are asking anyone with information about the crash to contact the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.----------