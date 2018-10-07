20 dead following accident involving limousine in upstate New York

A crash involving a limousine at a popular upstate New York tourist spot killed 20 people, officials said Sunday. (WRGB)

SCHOHARIE, New York (WABC) --
New York State Police say 20 people are dead following an accident involving a limousine at a popular tourist spot in upstate New York.

Police say two vehicles were involved in the crash shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of State Route 30 and State Route 30A in Schoharie.

The Times Union of Albany reported local officials said a limo speeding down a hill crashed into bystanders at the Apple Barrel Country Store, a busy stop for tourists on fall foliage trips.which is at that intersection.

An AP source said 18 of the victims were in the limo and two were bystanders.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, the Apple Barrel Country Store thanked emergency responders for their actions in the aftermath of the "horrific" accident. On Sunday, the store posted that it was open "and could use your hugs."

Witnesses on Saturday described chaos, with a massive turnout of ambulances and other responders.

"I heard some screaming. It looked serious because people were running back and forth," Bridey Finegan of Schoharie told WNYT NewsChannel 13 .

NTSB investigators on Sunday were making their way to Schoharie, about 170 miles north of New York City and 45 miles west of Albany.

State Police have set up a dedicated phone line to assist family members of the victims. Family members can call 1-877-672-4911.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

