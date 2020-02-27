20 sickened after pepper spray incident at Ramapo High School, temporary evacuation

By Eyewitness News
RAMAPO, Rockland County (WABC) -- Twenty people were treated after being exposed to pepper spray at Ramapo High School on Thursday morning.

A spokesperson for the school district reported that a student brought a keychain of pepper spray or mace into the building and sprayed it.

The spraying did not happen during a fight.

One student got a mouthful of the substance, inhaled it, and got it in their eyes. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Some 19 others, including a security guard responding to the call for help, were exposed and treated at the scene.
HAZMAT units were on the scene using fans to air out the building.

All of the students were evacuated from the building and placed on school buses to stay warm. They were then taken to two other locations.

As of 11 a.m., they were returned back to the high school to resume the rest of their regular school day.

Statement of Tom Carton, Coordinator of Safety and Security, East Ramapo Central School District:

Tom Carton, Coordinator of Safety and Security, East Ramapo Central School District released a statement:
"The Fire Department has confirmed that today's 8:37 a.m. emergency evacuation at Ramapo High School was due to a pepper spray release and has determined the building safe for occupancy. Students were temporarily relocated, but have since returned to Ramapo High School. All normal activities will resume as scheduled."

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ramaposchool evacuationhazmat
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Construction worker killed in New Jersey trench collapse
7-year-old boy hit by vehicle in front of Brooklyn school dies
Child with autism denied communion at church in NJ
Man slashed in face during dispute with 2 men in Times Square
NYC teacher accused of forcing girl with autism to touch him
'Billy Never Idles': Billy Idol joins NYC campaign to stop idling
AccuWeather: Wind advisory and temps dropping
Show More
78 in isolation; Final coronavirus test negative in Nassau County
Coronavirus: Officials want more screenings at NYC airports
Trial beings in death of mother who railed against MS-13
Stolen hearse with body inside found after police chase
Mayor fires back at Bloomberg over stop and frisk history
More TOP STORIES News