20 sickened after pepper spray incident at Ramapo High School, temporary evacuation

RAMAPO, Rockland County (WABC) -- Twenty people were treated after being exposed to pepper spray at Ramapo High School on Thursday morning.A spokesperson for the school district reported that a student brought a keychain of pepper spray or mace into the building and sprayed it.The spraying did not happen during a fight.One student got a mouthful of the substance, inhaled it, and got it in their eyes. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.Some 19 others, including a security guard responding to the call for help, were exposed and treated at the scene.HAZMAT units were on the scene using fans to air out the building.All of the students were evacuated from the building and placed on school buses to stay warm. They were then taken to two other locations.As of 11 a.m., they were returned back to the high school to resume the rest of their regular school day.Statement of Tom Carton, Coordinator of Safety and Security, East Ramapo Central School District:Tom Carton, Coordinator of Safety and Security, East Ramapo Central School District released a statement:"The Fire Department has confirmed that today's 8:37 a.m. emergency evacuation at Ramapo High School was due to a pepper spray release and has determined the building safe for occupancy. Students were temporarily relocated, but have since returned to Ramapo High School. All normal activities will resume as scheduled."----------