Rome escalator accident leaves 20 Russian soccer fans injured

EMBED </>More Videos

20 people were hurt when an escalator suddenly accelerated in Rome.

ROME --
At least 20 people were injured when an escalator in the Rome metropolitan system collapsed Tuesday night.

A video shown on Sky TG24 shows the escalator accelerating suddenly, and the people riding down on it collapsing one onto another. The dramatic footage shows people on the parallel escalator trying to pull others to safety.

The cause was not immediately known. The metropolitan station at Piazza Repubblica near the main Termini train station was closed by investigators.

"The scene that we found was people piled up at the bottom of the escalator," said Rome provincial fire chief Giampietro Boscaino. "People one on the top of the other looking for help. They had various injuries caused by the escalator that was twisted, therefore serious injuries."

The prefect's office put the number of injured at 20, mostly Russians in town for a Champion's League soccer game between CSKA Moscow and Roma. Firefighters said seven were in serious condition.

The news agency ANSA quoted Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi as saying that witnesses reported people were jumping and dancing on the escalator before the accident. ANSA also quoted city transport agency officials as saying maintenance is carried out on metro system escalators every month.

Separately, one CSKA fan was slashed with a knife during clashes between opposing fans outside the Stadio Olimpico, the ANSA news agency reported.

About 1,500 CSKA fans were attending the match.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
escalatoraccident
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
6 kids dead, 12 sick in viral outbreak at NJ rehab center
Father killed, 5-year-old son wounded in Bronx shooting
Mega Millions drawing: Jackpot worth record $1.6 billion
Friends of LI woman killed during girls' getaway trip speak out
Photo goes viral after no one shows up to boy's party
Small plane crashes on 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills
Suspected murderer on the run after woman fatally shot in NJ
5-year-old boy dies from rare cancer in 17 days
Show More
'No, no, no!': College athlete was on the phone with her mom before she was killed
Staten Island Ferris wheel project officially dead
80 displaced in massive NJ fire that destroyed 5 buildings
Sandra Day O'Connor announces likely Alzheimer's diagnosis
Explosive device found at home of billionaire George Soros
More News