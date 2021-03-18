20-year-old woman fatally shot in head in Bronx apartment, police searching for gunman

By Eyewitness News
NORWOOD, Bronx (WABC) -- A 20-year-old woman was fatally shot inside a Bronx apartment building.

It happened inside a third-floor apartment on Hull Avenue in the Norwood section just after 10 p.m. Wednesday.


The woman was found with a gunshot wound to the head.

She was pronounced dead at Jacobi Medical Center.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. The motive is not yet known.


A man in the apartment at the time of the shooting was arrested on an unrelated charge.

More TOP STORIES News