200 people displaced after Paterson fire fills sky with smoke visible throughout New Jersey, New York City

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two hundred people have been displaced after a large fire broke out in Paterson, New Jersey, Saturday morning, sending plumes of black smoke visible from New York City into the sky.

The five-alarm fire broke out at 410 Straight Street.



All building occupants were evacuated, and no injuries were reported, said Paterson Mayor André Sayegh.

The Straight Street building houses the Catholic Church's Straight & Narrow program, which provides services to men and women battling addiction.

Sayegh said the fire will likely take the entire day to extinguish, and a propane tank inside the building could explode.

He said he's confident that surrounding buildings will not be affected.

Little Falls, Hackensack, and Fair Lawn were among the fire departments that assisted in battling the flames.

The Red Cross will provide shelter for the displaced residents.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

