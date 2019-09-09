2019 Stamford Health and Wellness Expo: Saturday, September 14th and Sunday, September 15th

NEW YORK -- Join ABC7NY's Sam Ryan, Tae Bo creator Billy Blanks, and "Dance It Out" creator Billy Blanks Junior for the 2019 Health, Wellness, and Lifestyle Expo in Stamford!

There is fun, great food, free fitness classes for the whole family and more!

You'll find it all at the Harbor Point Boardwalk this weekend, September 14TH and 15th from 11am-5pm.

Hosted by Harbor Point. Sponsored by Stamford Health, and ABC7NY.
