Votes are still being counted across the United States, but former Vice President Joe Biden has already broken a popular vote record, receiving the most votes of any presidential candidate in history.
In 2008, then-candidate Barack Obama made history when he won 69,498,516 total votes, according to the FEC. In 2020, his former running mate Joe Biden has already beaten that record with 69,543,071 votes and counting.
That's with only 86% of the vote reported. The number of votes for both Biden and Trump are expected to keep climbing, as we see record turnout across the country.
With about 86% of the vote in, President Trump has 66,480,527 votes so far.
ABC News has not called the presidential race, and both Biden and Trump still have several paths to victory. The pivotal states that are still too close to call at 9:45 a.m. PT are Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
Joe Biden receives most votes of any presidential candidate in history
