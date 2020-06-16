emmys

Jimmy Kimmel returning to host 2020 Emmys on ABC

LOS ANGELES -- Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel is returning to host the Primetime Emmy Awards for the third time, ABC announced Tuesday.

Kimmel, who previously hosted the 64th and 68th Emmy Awards, will also executive produce the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast, which is set to air Sunday, Sept. 20, on ABC.

"I don't know where we will do this or how we will do this or even why we are doing this, but we are doing it and I am hosting it," Kimmel joked in a news release.

"We know Jimmy Kimmel will deliver a uniquely entertaining, funny and moving Primetime Emmys show," Karey Burke, the president of ABC Entertainment, added. "He's a true master of ceremonies who reveres this industry and its people; and just as Jimmy has done with his own show over the past few months, he will tackle this momentous event with heart and humor, and bring some much-needed joy and optimism to our television colleagues and viewers at home."

ABC said additional details regarding the production of the telecast will be announced soon.

Primetime Emmy nominations will be announced by the Television Academy on Tuesday, July 28.

