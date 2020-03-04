All about the 2020 NYC Half- Coming up March 15th!

NEW YORK -- Get ready for the 2020 NYC Half! Coming up on March 15th, thousands of runners from around the world gather to take on the streets of New York in Brooklyn and Manhattan.
The 15th running of the event will take them along a 13.1-mile tour through many of the city's neighborhoods and past iconic New York City landmarks, including Grand Army Plaza, the United Nations, Grand Central Terminal, and Times Square.
All four defending champions - Joyciline Jepkosgei, Tatyana McFadden, Belay Tilahun, and Daniel Romanchuk - will return for the 2020 United Airlines NYC Half, which will feature a world-class professional athlete field that includes 14 Olympians and eight Paralympians leading 25,000 runners from Prospect Park to Central Park.
"This year's United Airlines NYC Half will feature all four defending champions leading an exciting array of international stars and rising American talent," said Michael Capiraso, president and CEO of NYRR. "Olympians and Paralympians from 18 different countries will join our defending champions in a race that will be followed all around the world, as New York again becomes the focal point of the global running community this March."
Coverage of the race, including features, interviews, and pro race look-ins will be available on WABC-TV, Channel 7 from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. ET on race day, while a pro race livestream will begin at 7:00 a.m. ET on multiple ABC7 and NYRR social media channels.Our coverage includes features and interviews with inspiring runners, and live professional athlete race look-ins. You can watch it on WABC-TV, Channel 7 and the ABC app in the New York area and at abc7ny.com.
In addition to the professional athletes and 25,000 runners covering 13.1 miles, the 2020 United Airlines NYC Half will feature 1,000 youth runners in the Rising New York Road Runners at the United Airlines NYC Half on a 1500-meter out-and-back course on Seventh Avenue. Rising New York Road Runners is NYRR's free, year-round youth program and events platform that serves 250,000 youth across the country annually.
Those not running the race in person can take the race to their own neighborhood and run it virtually. The NYRR NYC Half-Virtual 13.1M allows runners to race anywhere in the world on their own time between March 12 and 15. One thousand of the runners who complete the virtual race will each receive one guaranteed, non-complimentary entry to the 2021 United Airlines NYC Half and a finisher medal.
THE COURSE
Runners will begin their journey on Prospect Park's Center Drive before taking the race onto Brooklyn's streets, over the Manhattan Bridge, along the FDR Drive, through Times Square, and up to the finish in Central Park. View the course map.
Mile 1: Start by heading east on Center Drive in Prospect Park. Turn left onto East Drive and run up the hill.
Mile 2: Turn right and head out of Prospect Park and south on Flatbush Avenue. Make a U-turn and head back up Flatbush Avenue toward Grand Army Plaza.
Miles 3-4: Run around Grand Army Plaza and continue north on Flatbush Avenue toward the Manhattan Bridge.
Miles 5-6: Cross over the Manhattan Bridge and turn right onto Canal Street.
Mile 7: Turn right turn onto Allen Street, heading south. Turn left onto South Street, then veer right onto the FDR Drive entrance ramp by Pier 36.
Miles 8-9: Run north on the FDR Drive through to the East 42nd Street exit ramp on the right.
Mile 10: With the United Nations on your right, exit the FDR Drive onto East 42nd Street.
Mile 11: Run west on 42nd Street past Grand Central Terminal and Bryant Park. Turn right onto 7th Avenue.
Mile 12: Continue north on 7th Avenue, passing the Rising New York Road Runners at the United Airlines NYC Half youth run on your right. Turn right onto Central Park South/West 59th Street.
Mile 13-Finish: At Grand Army Plaza (Manhattan) turn left into Central Park. Proceed into the park on East Drive and run north. Turn left onto the 72nd Street Transverse and then make your final left turn onto West Drive to finish just north of Tavern on the Green.
Once past the finish line, runners will have a shorter post-race walk-off to exit the park and start their celebrations. View the finish map.
THE NYC HALF EXPERIENCE
The Experience is free and open to the public, and it features United Airlines NYC Half merchandise, product samples, race applications, health and medical advice, running-related activities, and more. Please note that no pets are allowed at the Experience, with the exception of service animals.
Runners must pick up their race number (bib), technical shirt, and bag-check bag at the 2020 United Airlines NYC Half Experience Presented by New Balance, which will take place at the Metropolitan Pavilion, located at 125 West 18th Street in Manhattan, on the following dates:
Thursday, March 12: 11:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m.
Friday, March 13: 11:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m.
Saturday, March 14: 9:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.
Race numbers (bibs) will be assigned on demand; you will be assigned a race number when you pick up your bib at the Experience. If you are unable to pick up your own materials during the pickup hours, a friend or family member can pick them up for you. This person must have a copy of your confirmation form (available in your NYRR account) and a copy of your photo ID. Race numbers will not be available on race morning.
START AREA INFORMATION
