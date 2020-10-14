Politics

Get counted: 2020 census ends 6 a.m. Friday

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City officials held an emergency virtual news conference to discuss the city's options after the Supreme Court ruled in favor of ending the census count early.

The high court backs the Trump administration's desire to stop the count and on Tuesday, the Census Bureau announced it will no longer accept responses after 6 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 16.

It was originally set to come to a close at the end of the month.

An undercount could result in the city losing billions in COVID-19 relief and seats in Congress and the Electoral College.

You have until 6 a.m. Friday to be counted in the 2020 census. Click here to fill it out.

RELATED | New York City launches week of activities to get residents to respond to census

President Donald Trump's administration had asked the nation's high court to suspend a district court's order permitting the 2020 census to continue through the end of the month. The Trump administration argued that the head count needed to end immediately so the U.S. Census Bureau had enough time to crunch the numbers before a congressionally mandated year-end deadline for turning in figures used for deciding how many congressional seats each state gets.

A coalition of local governments and civil rights groups had sued the Trump administration, arguing that minorities and others in hard-to-count communities would be missed if the count ended early. They said the census schedule was cut short to accommodate a July order from Trump that would exclude people in the country illegally from the numbers used to decide how many congressional seats each state gets.

Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor dissented.

"Moreover, meeting the deadline at the expense of the accuracy of the census is not a cost worth paying, especially when the Government has failed to show why it could not bear the lesser cost of expending more resources to meet the deadline or continuing its prior efforts to seek an extension from Congress," Sotomayor wrote.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

RELATED| Census 2020: From what it is to why it's important, here's what you need to know
EMBED More News Videos

Do I have to fill out the census? Will there be a citizenship question? Here are the answers to the most frequently asked questions about the 2020 U.S. census.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew york cityabc7ny instagramsupreme courtpresident donald trumpcensusu.s. supreme court
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Barron Trump tested positive for COVID-19, first lady says
State could withhold funding from schools in red zones: Cuomo
Woman who called cops on Black birdwatcher made 2nd 911 call
Couple says they faced discrimination in home appraisal
CA patients, doctors try to understand COVID-19 'brain fog'
Prosecutors in Floyd case ask for 2-day sealing of documents
LIVE: Barrett back on Capitol Hill for senators' final questions
Show More
COVID red zone violations caught on camera in NYC
Justice Dept. sues Melania Trump's ex-friend over tell-all book
Germany to give $662 million in aid to Holocaust survivors
Trick-or-treating is on in Nassau County; officials encourage 'recalibration' of holiday
4 injured in basement fire near Bryant Park
More TOP STORIES News