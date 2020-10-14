Get counted: 2020 census ends 6 a.m. Friday

The high court backs the Trump administration's desire to stop the count and on Tuesday, the Census Bureau announced it will no longer accept responses after 6 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 16.
It was originally set to come to a close at the end of the month.
An undercount could result in the city losing billions in COVID-19 relief and seats in Congress and the Electoral College.
You have until 6 a.m. Friday to be counted in the 2020 census. Click here to fill it out.
President Donald Trump's administration had asked the nation's high court to suspend a district court's order permitting the 2020 census to continue through the end of the month. The Trump administration argued that the head count needed to end immediately so the U.S. Census Bureau had enough time to crunch the numbers before a congressionally mandated year-end deadline for turning in figures used for deciding how many congressional seats each state gets.
A coalition of local governments and civil rights groups had sued the Trump administration, arguing that minorities and others in hard-to-count communities would be missed if the count ended early. They said the census schedule was cut short to accommodate a July order from Trump that would exclude people in the country illegally from the numbers used to decide how many congressional seats each state gets.
Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor dissented.
"Moreover, meeting the deadline at the expense of the accuracy of the census is not a cost worth paying, especially when the Government has failed to show why it could not bear the lesser cost of expending more resources to meet the deadline or continuing its prior efforts to seek an extension from Congress," Sotomayor wrote.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
