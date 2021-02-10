rock and roll hall of fame

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees: Jay-Z, Foo Fighters, Tina Turner lead 2021's list

By Mark Kennedy, AP Entertainment Writer
NEW YORK -- Jay-Z, Foo Fighters, Tina Turner and Iron Maiden lead this year's nominees to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, a female-heavy list of 16 acts that includes for the first time The Go-Go's, Mary J. Blige and Dionne Warwick.

Artists are eligible for a nomination 25 years after the release of their first official recording. There are two newly eligible acts in Jay-Z and Foo Fighters while artists nominated for the first time include Blige, The Go-Go's, Iron Maiden, Warwick and Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti.

Several candidates are looking for a second spot in the hall. Turner would be inducted for a second time, having gone to the hall as part of Ike & Tina Turner in 1991. Nominee Carole King is already in the hall as a songwriter and she would go in again this time as a performer. Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl is already in the hall as a member of Nirvana.

If elected, King and Turner would become the second and third female artists inducted twice, following Stevie Nicks' 2019 election; she was also in as a member of Fleetwood Mac.

"This remarkable ballot reflects the diversity and depth of the artists and music the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame celebrates," said John Sykes, Chairman of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, in a statement Wednesday. "These nominees have left an indelible impact on the sonic landscape of the world and influenced countless artists that have followed them."

Other nominees this year include: Kate Bush, Devo, Chaka Khan, LL Cool J, New York Dolls, Rage Against the Machine and Todd Rundgren. LL Cool J is on his sixth nomination and Chaka Khan is on her third solo nomination.

The class of 2021 will be announced in May.
