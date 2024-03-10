'Killers of the Flower Moon' is nominated for 10 Oscars including best picture, best director

When Hollywood gathers for the 96th Academy Awards, the blockbuster biopic "Oppenheimer" is widely expected to overpower all competition at an election-year Oscars that could turn into a coronation for Christopher Nolan.

2024 Oscars When Hollywood gathers for the 96th Academy Awards, the blockbuster biopic "Oppenheimer" is widely expected to overpower all competition at an election-year Oscars that could turn into a coronation for Christopher Nolan.

2024 Oscars When Hollywood gathers for the 96th Academy Awards, the blockbuster biopic "Oppenheimer" is widely expected to overpower all competition at an election-year Oscars that could turn into a coronation for Christopher Nolan.

2024 Oscars When Hollywood gathers for the 96th Academy Awards, the blockbuster biopic "Oppenheimer" is widely expected to overpower all competition at an election-year Oscars that could turn into a coronation for Christopher Nolan.

"Killers of the Flower Moon" is nominated for 10 Oscars this year, including best picture, best director for Martin Scorsese and best actress for Lily Gladstone.

The film is is Scorsese's sorrowful epic about the long history of U.S. mistreatment of Native Americans with powerful acting by Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Oscar favorite Gladstone.

Based on David Grann's nonfiction bestseller, "Killers of the Flower Moon" is set in the 1920s when oil is discovered on Oklahoma land where the feds had exiled the Osage Nation. Suddenly, they are beyond rich, riding in chauffeured cars and easy targets for white interlopers who marry Osage women, rob them blind and kill them and their families at any hint of resistance.

It's a dark chapter of American history that Scorsese, in a directorial high-wire act on par with "Gangs of New York," "Goodfellas" and "The Departed," uses to explode the myth of western heroism.

In the keenly observant script he wrote with Eric Roth, Scorsese trades in urban mean streets for the landscapes of the rural west. But you'll recognize the same tribal warfare.

Here are the categories that "Killers of the Flower Moon" is nominated for:

Best picture

Best director: Martin Scorsese

Best actress in a leading role: Lily Gladstone

Best actor in a supporting role: Robert De Niro

Best cinematography: Rodrigo Prieto

Best costume design: Jacqueline West

Best film editing: Thelma Schoonmaker

Best original score: Robbie Robertson

Best original song: "Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)" - Music and Lyric by Scott George

Best production design: Production Design: Jack Fisk; Set Decoration: Adam Willis

ABC News' Peter Travers contributed to this report.