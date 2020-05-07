21 hurt in Coney Island apartment complex fire

By Eyewitness News

FILE image (Shutterstock)

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A fire broke out inside a city-run apartment complex in Brooklyn, injuring 21 people.

It happened early Thursday morning inside the building on West 25th Street in Coney Island.

The fire started on the second floor of a 13-story residential building in the Surfside Gardens apartment complex.

Twenty-one people were treated for minor injuries in the fire, which is under investigation.

