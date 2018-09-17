Firefighters suffer smoke inhalation at Kings Plaza Shopping Center garage fire

Ken Rosato has breaking details on the fire at the Kings Plaza Shopping Center. (Motty Brauner)

Eyewitness News
Firefighters are battling a seventh alarm fire after several cars went up in flames inside the Kings Plaza Shopping Center parking garage in Brooklyn.

The vehicles are burning on the second and third floors of the parking garage in Marine Park. Officials say there were as many as 120 cars being stored in the structure by a local car dealer.
RAW VIDEO: A large fire burns at the Kings Plaza Parking Garage in Brooklyn.


Eighteen firefighters and three civilians were being treated for smoke inhalation, and firefighters are backing out of the garage.

"None of these 21 injuries is life threatening or critical, everyone is stable," the FDNY said. "Our members have various levels of smoke inhalation, heat exhaustion, working under those conditions. Smoke and heat, wearing what they wear, one can only imagine what they are going through."

Kings Plaza is currently closed due to the fire and smoke conditions in and around the mall.

People are asked to avoid the area during the FDNY response that drew 250-300 firefighters.

Up to 120 vehicles were being stored in the parking garage by a local dealership.

"We are not sure yet how many of them burned, but many of these cars were involved in this fire, creating, if you here earlier, a huge amount of black smoke, a very large amount of fire, confronting our people," the FDNY said.

