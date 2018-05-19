EXPLOSION

22 injured after flash fire at plant in Texas

EMBED </>More Videos

Explosion reported at plant in southeast Harris County (KTRK)

PASADENA, Texas --
Pasadena Fire Department says at least 22 people were injured following a flash fire at a plant near Houston.

The fire was reported around 10:30 a.m. at Kuraray America, Inc. plant located at 11500 Bay Area Blvd.

At the time of the incident, approximately 250 employees and contract personnel were on site, according to plant officials.

The plant says all employees have been accounted for.

According to authorities on the scene, 20 people were taken to hospitals by ground with non-life threatening injuries ranging from knee injuries to burns, and two were taken by Life Flight with slightly more serious injuries.

A Pasadena fire official told our sister station KTRK that the flash fire was caused by a broken valve.

The company says they are fully cooperating with all local authorities and emergency response teams, and will provide additional information as it is confirmed.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
explosionPasadena
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EXPLOSION
2 sentenced in grow house explosion that killed FDNY chief
Most buildings reopened near steam pipe explosion
Decontamination continues near steam pipe explosion
Buildings slowly reopening after steam pipe explosion
9 buildings in Flatiron reopen following steam pipe explosion
More explosion
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Show More
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
More News