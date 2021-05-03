23 people displaced after fire breaks out in New Jersey home

By Eyewitness News
Six families displaced after fire tears through New Jersey home

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- A four-alarm house fire displaced six families in New Jersey.

The fire broke out Sunday at a home on Temple Street in Paterson.



The Red Cross says it is assisting 23 people with temporary housing, food, and clothing.

There are no reports of any injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

