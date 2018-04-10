23-year-old Texas woman accused of abusing her 76-year-old boyfriend

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman accused of abusing her 76-year-old boyfriend (KTRK)

LA PORTE, Texas --
A 23-year-old Texas woman is accused of slamming her 76-year-old boyfriend in a door and threatening to kill him.

Jessica Leann Roth is charged with injury to an elderly individual.

The victim told police that he and Roth were fighting in their apartment in March.

He reportedly went to the bedroom to try to avoid the argument, when he says Roth shoved the door hard against his arm, injuring him.

The man went to police after he said Roth sent a text message to another person saying she wanted him dead.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
abuseelder abusedomestic violenceTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
At least 2 injured when SUV jumps curb in Manhattan
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Show More
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
More News