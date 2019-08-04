Man, 23, killed when car crashes into tree in Ozone Park

By Eyewitness News
OZONE PARK, Queens (WABC) -- Police are investigating an accident that killed a driver in Queens early Sunday.

The crash happened at about 4 a.m. at South Conduit Avenue and Linden Boulevard in Ozone Park.

Police said a 23-year-old man was driving a 2008 Honda Accord at a high rate of speed when the vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a tree.

The man was ejected from the car and suffered severe head trauma, according to police. Several people rushed to try to help, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has been identified as Sadman Sakib of Queens.

No one else was in the vehicle.

