24 hospitalized after suspected carbon monoxide poisoning at New York City church

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two dozen people went to the hospital for suspected carbon monoxide poisoning after they were evacuated from a church in Manhattan.Firefighters responded to Saint Malachy's Church on West 49th Street in Midtown on Tuesday morning for reported elevated levels of the gas.Twenty-four people were said to have minor injuries and were taken to the hospital while one person was treated at the scene for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.The elevated levels of carbon monoxide were detected in the basement of the church.Additionally, 80 people were evacuated from inside Encore Community Services, a nonprofit that provides meals and services to seniors. It's adjacent to church.The fire department will remain at the scene until the carbon monoxide levels drop.----------