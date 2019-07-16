24 hospitalized after suspected carbon monoxide poisoning at New York City church

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Two dozen people went to the hospital for suspected carbon monoxide poisoning after they were evacuated from a church in Manhattan.

Firefighters responded to Saint Malachy's Church on West 49th Street in Midtown on Tuesday morning for reported elevated levels of the gas.

Twenty-four people were said to have minor injuries and were taken to the hospital while one person was treated at the scene for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The elevated levels of carbon monoxide were detected in the basement of the church.

Additionally, 80 people were evacuated from inside Encore Community Services, a nonprofit that provides meals and services to seniors. It's adjacent to church.

The fire department will remain at the scene until the carbon monoxide levels drop.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

