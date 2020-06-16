24-year-old flight attendant from Newark missing, family says

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- New Jersey police are searching for a missing 24-year-old woman from Newark.Breyah Pruden was reported missing on June 10 and was last seen in the 300 block of Chestnut Street.Her family says Pruden is a flight attendant for United Airlines and has never gone missing before.Her sister said she has taken breaks from social media, but notifies her family beforehand and they are concerned that her phone is off.Pruden was last seen wearing a burgundy tank top and jean shorts. She was also carrying a black Tumi carry-on luggage bag.Anyone with information is asked to call the Newark Police Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.----------