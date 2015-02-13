BREAKING NEWS
Suspect in custody after officer shot, wounded in New Jersey
Full Story
WATCH
LIVE
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Localish
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
Weather
Entertainment
Backstage with Sandy Kenyon
Neighborhood Eats
Neighborhood Treats
In Our Backyard
Glam Lab
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Islamic center fire
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Related topics:
houston
fire
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect in custody after officer shot, wounded in New Jersey
Man dies after being struck by hit-and-run bicyclist in Manhattan
Police: Group robbed victims lured by girl on Snapchat in Bronx
Cleanup underway after EF-0 tornado touches down in NJ
Forecasters predict above-normal hurricane season, NOAA says
2 MTA workers avert tragedy on tracks in Brooklyn
CT man loses leg due to flesh-eating bacteria
Show More
Yankees, White Sox to play game on 'Field of Dreams' in Iowa
UES rape suspect caught on camera
Bronx Zoo says venomous snake is missing from exhibit
Police investigating YouTuber who appeared to abuse her dog in video
Dayton shooting: Hero bouncer recalls blocking entrance to bar
More TOP STORIES News