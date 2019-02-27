A 24-year-old woman believed to be an innocent bystander was wounded in a shooting in Brooklyn Tuesday evening.It happened on Stillwell and Mermaid avenues in Coney Island.Police say two groups got into a fight, and one man pulled out a gun and opened fire.The victim was struck in the leg and is expected to make a full recovery.The shooting sent pedestrians running for their lives and scrambling for safety.No arrests have been made.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------