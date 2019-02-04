LINDENHURST, Long Island (WABC) --A man was seriously injured when he was shot in his car while driving on a Long Island highway over the weekend.
It happened around 2 p.m. Sunday on Sunrise Highway in Lindenhurst.
Authorities say the 24-year-old victim was driving a Buick sedan eastbound on Sunrise Highway, near Straight Path, when he was shot.
The man pulled over his vehicle, and his passenger called 911.
The victim was transported to a hospital in serious condition.
His passenger was not injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.
