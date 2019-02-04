24-year-old man shot while driving on Sunrise Highway on Long Island

(Shutterstock)

LINDENHURST, Long Island (WABC) --
A man was seriously injured when he was shot in his car while driving on a Long Island highway over the weekend.

It happened around 2 p.m. Sunday on Sunrise Highway in Lindenhurst.

Authorities say the 24-year-old victim was driving a Buick sedan eastbound on Sunrise Highway, near Straight Path, when he was shot.

The man pulled over his vehicle, and his passenger called 911.

The victim was transported to a hospital in serious condition.

His passenger was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingLindenhurstSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Bronx police-involved shooting leaves suspect, officer injured
1 in custody, 1 sought in fatal subway platform shooting
Kristoff St. John, 'Young and the Restless' actor, dead
Search for boyfriend after pregnant woman fatally stabbed
LI man allegedly opens fire on 24-year-old woman from roof
5 children ejected from minivan, killed in wreck
Police searching for man who stabbed car wash employee in Bronx
72-year-old bicyclist killed in NYC hit-and-run
Show More
Shirtless Adam Levine renews Super Bowl debate
Pregnant teacher files suit over Catholic school termination
Puppy born with upside down paws learning to walk
LIVE: Murphy signs NJ's minimum wage hike into law
Handcuffed drug suspect who escaped police recaptured
More News