A man was seriously injured when he was shot in his car while driving on a Long Island highway over the weekend.It happened around 2 p.m. Sunday on Sunrise Highway in Lindenhurst.Authorities say the 24-year-old victim was driving a Buick sedan eastbound on Sunrise Highway, near Straight Path, when he was shot.The man pulled over his vehicle, and his passenger called 911.The victim was transported to a hospital in serious condition.His passenger was not injured.The investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.----------