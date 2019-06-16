25-year-old woman drowns at Jacob Riis Park in Queens

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police say a woman died after she was pulled from the water in Queens Saturday evening.The incident happened at about 6:50 p.m. at Jacob Riis Park.The 25-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man were pulled from the water unconscious.Both were taken to St. John's Episcopal Hospital in serious condition.The woman was pronounced dead at the hospital. The man is now listed in stable condition.Their identities have not yet been released.----------