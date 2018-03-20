27-year-old man killed in Bronx hit and run, gun found at scene

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=3235228" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Joe Torres reports on the deadly hit-and-run in the Bronx.

Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who struck two people, one fatally, before fleeing the scene in the Bronx early Monday.The pedestrians were struck by a white BMW on Third Avenue in the Tremont section just before 5:30 a.m.They were pinned between the vehicle and a van, and one of them -- 27-year-old Wally Dominguez -- was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim, his 23-year-old cousin, suffered an ankle injury and was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital.The driver of the BMW, described as being 5-foot-5 and 150 pounds wearing a gray sweatshirt and blue jeans, fled on foot along with another person in the vehicle.Later Monday, Jason Rivera stood and stared in disbelief at the sidewalk memorial for Dominguez. He couldn't believe his friend since childhood was gone."I woke to a phone call at 6 this morning, talking about this happening," he said. "I have no idea who would, everybody liked him, a likable dude. If you didn't have it and he had it, you had it."Police say a nearby ShotSpotter detected shots fired, and investigators found shell casings under the BMW. They also recovered a gun, which authorities say belonged to the victim.Back at the Dominguez home in Fordham, there was grief and sorrow for the father of a young girl -- a father who celebrated his birthday just a few days ago."Loving, always making people laugh," the victim's cousin, Laisha Castillo, said. "This is crazy. I wasn't expecting this...I don't know. I really don't."The anguish of his friends and family was apparent at a massive tribute outside the home Monday night.Investigators are looking through security footage in the area.Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).