New Jersey State Police recruit dies after losing consciousness in training

TRENTON, New Jersey -- A New Jersey State Police recruit who lost consciousness during a training exercise has died, the agency announced Wednesday.

In a statement, the department said Lucas Homeijer, 27, of Boonton, died Tuesday. He had been hospitalized in critical condition since the incident at the state police academy in Sea Girt, Monmouth County.

The member of the 161st academy class "was engaged in an active countermeasures/boxing bout with a fellow classmate" on Nov. 25 when Homeijer lost consciousness, state police said.

"Academy staff immediately stopped the exercise, rendered first aid, and contacted emergency medical services to respond," the state police said.

The recruit was transported to a hospital.

During a Wednesday afternoon press briefing, Governor Phil Murphy said he spoke with Homeijer's mother earlier that morning and left a message for his father.



Colonel Pat Callahan of the New Jersey State Police said the 27-year-old grew up in a state police family; his father and uncle are both retired troopers.

"One of the hardest things I've ever had to go through personally as a trooper, and as a dad, too," Callahan said.

EMBED More News Videos

The member of the 161st academy class "was engaged in an active countermeasures/boxing bout with a fellow classmate" on Nov. 25 when Lucas Homeijer lost consciousness, state police



Callahan said, although its tough training, he said each of the instructors treats the recruits like their own kids.

"Luke had a life of service even though it was short," Callahan said.

Homeijer was an Eagle scout and attended Trooper Youth Week at age 17.

"I have no doubt that Luke Homeijer would've made a phenomenal Jersey trooper," Callahan said.

Callahan said the 161st academy classmates are devastated and will continue with their training "with Luke in their hearts."

Callahan and Murphy sent their prayers to Homeijer's family and his classmates.

A thorough review is being conducted, Callahan said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

ALSO READ | Ice-T says his 'no-masker' father-in-law is no longer a COVID-19 denier after 40 days in ICU
EMBED More News Videos

Ice-T says his father-in-law was a serious "no masker" until he ended up in the hospital with COVID-19.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new jerseynew jersey state policeofficer killedgovernor phil murphy
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC school delays reopening due to positive COVID cases
Cuomo announces COVID vaccine delivery date for New Yorkers
Hospital workers save colleague, who wakes from coma with new heart
Couple with COVID-19 arrested after flying from SF to Hawaii
Trump posts 46-minute speech on election despite no evidence of fraud
Rapper Casanova wanted, among 18 charged in gang bust
NBA: 48 players positive for coronavirus as testing resumes
Show More
Doctor comes out of retirement twice to help during COVID
Mom battling COVID-19 put in coma after giving birth to twins
Inside look at NYC's very own Pandemic Response Lab
1 person slashed on UWS subway station platform
De Blasio to parents: Send kids to school or face all-remote switch
More TOP STORIES News