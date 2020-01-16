27-year-old woman found suffocated to death in Long Island home

FARMINGDALE, Long Island (WABC) -- A 27-year-old woman was found dead inside a home on Long Island and now police are trying to figure out who killed her.

Kelly Owen was discovered inside a home on 1st Avenue just before 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say Owen was dead by the time they arrived, and it is believed she died from asphyxiation. Her death has been ruled a homicide.

Officials say there was no sign of a break-in in her home -- and now authorities are looking into her past.

Owen's father took her daughter to school that day, and became worried when he noticed her car at home later that afternoon.

Owen was supposed to be at her daughter's school to help with her after-school program. Her parents knew something was wrong and called police.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding this crime to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

