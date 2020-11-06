28-year-old man struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in Manhattan

Police responded to the scene at East 120th and 3rd Avenue just after 6 p.m.
ALSO READ | Arrests made as tensions escalate with police for 2nd night in NYC
The victim was found unconscious and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The preliminary investigation leads authorities to believe the victim was lying on the pavement in the crosswalk when he was struck by a white Mercedes-Benz.
The 20-year-old driver fled the scene but was found and taken into custody at East 120th Street and Pleasant Avenue.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
ALSO READ | Video: Pair of thieves break in through ceiling of Brooklyn pharmacy
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip