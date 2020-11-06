28-year-old man struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in Manhattan

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=7682412" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mike Marza has an update on a robbery that took place at a Brooklyn pharmacy.

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 28-year-old man was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in East Harlem on Thursday night.Police responded to the scene at East 120th and 3rd Avenue just after 6 p.m.The victim was found unconscious and was pronounced dead at the scene.The preliminary investigation leads authorities to believe the victim was lying on the pavement in the crosswalk when he was struck by a white Mercedes-Benz.The 20-year-old driver fled the scene but was found and taken into custody at East 120th Street and Pleasant Avenue.The investigation into the incident is ongoing.----------