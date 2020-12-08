COVID Live Updates: Will the US have enough vaccines?

The U.S. bought enough to vaccinate 50 million Americans. By contrast, the European Union bought enough for 100 million people.
Now, ABC News confirms the New York Times report that over the summer, Pfizer offered to sell the U.S. government additional doses, but the Trump administration turned them down. Other countries did buy in. Now, Pfizer says it might not be able to get the U.S. more doses until June of 2021.
The White House denies the report.
Officials with Operation Warp Speed also told ABC that they will have enough doses for every American who wants to be immunized.
That as the country topped a million cases in the first five days of December. Doctors across this country are losing 90 Americans to the virus every hour.
Can companies force employees to take the COVID-19 vaccine?
The race to a COVID-19 vaccine is both part solution and potential dilemma for those opposed to immunizations because according to the law, employers can require it. "Unless you have a disability or sincerely held religious beliefs, the employer can force you to take it," says Rogge Dunn, a Dallas labor and employment attorney. "And if you don't take it, they can fire you." Dunn told station KTVT in Dallas that the law is clear, and yet acknowledges that the controversy surrounding vaccinations will create a challenge for employers.
Vandals destroy holiday decorations, local businesses in hard-hit COVID community
A NYC community that has been hit hard by the pandemic in is looking for the vandals responsible for destroying holiday decorations and local businesses.
Sugar Plum Fairies will still shine bright as 'Nutcracker' performances go on in NYC
This holiday season looks very different this year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but one tradition has found a clever way to live on in Brooklyn.
Governor Lamont signs executive order authorizing use of COVID-19 vaccine
The executive order signed by Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont authorizes pharmacists to administer COVID-19 vaccines. The order also requires reporting on the administration of flu vaccines to patients under 18 and caps the amount providers may charge for COVID-19 vaccines.
Canada to receive early delivery of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
The government of Canada is delivering on its commitment to ensure that Canadians have access to safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines as soon as possible. The Anita Anand, the Minister of Public Services and Procurement, announced Monday that following successful negotiations, Canada will receive up to 249,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in December 2020, contingent on Health Canada authorization of the vaccine. These doses are part of the up to 76 million doses Canada has secured through its existing agreement with Pfizer. As with all COVID-19 vaccine candidates, the Pfizer vaccine must be authorized by Health Canada before being administered to Canadians.
Suffolk County warns against indoor gatherings
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said the infection rate remains above 6% once again and there have been four straight days of new cases over 1,000.
"I cannot stress enough the dangers posed by small indoor gatherings. Just because you are in your home with people you trust does not mean you are safe. If we don't change our behaviors quickly our hospital system will be at risk of being overwhelmed and we will lose more lives," Bellone said. "We did it once, we can do it again. While I know we are all tired, we have to do what we know works. Face coverings and social distance are our best tools in defeating this virus."
New Jersey residents uncooperative with contact tracing
Gov. Phil Murphy said 74% of people contacted by contract tracers were unwilling to cooperate.
"Quite frankly, this is unacceptable... it is extremely important for contact tracers to get in touch with the close contacts to help us stop the spread," Murphy said Monday. "Remember, our contact tracers are not on a witch hunt. They are only concerned with stopping the spread of this virus."
NY plans more restrictions amid rising hospitalizations
Governor Cuomo said that if the regional hospitalization rate does not stabilize in five days, indoor dining in New York City will close. In the rest of the state, indoor dining will go to 25% if it doesn't improve. The New York State Health Department ordered hospitals to increase bed capacity by 25%. Gov Cuomo revealed the metric that will close regions down: "If after a surge and flex region's 7-day average hospitalization growth rate shows that within three weeks the region will hit critical hospital capacity, we enact NY Pause." Critical is considered 90% of the hospital capacity.
New Jersey hits record number of cases as new restrictions start for outdoor gatherings
A new outdoor gathering limit went into effect in New Jersey on Monday as the state reported more than 6,000 new cases on Sunday. That's the highest number of cases in a single day since the pandemic began.
The new gathering limit that went into effect Monday morning drops the number of those who can gather from 150 people to 25 people.
