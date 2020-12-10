COVID Live Updates: FDA approves first OTC test for coronavirus

The agency says anyone over the age of 18 can buy the kit and collect nasal swab samples.
Positive or invalid results are delivered by phone or through a health care provider.
Users will be notified by email or through an online portal if results are negative.
The new kit is currently available at Pixel by LabCorp's website.
District 75 schools reopen
District 75 schools for students with special needs reopen for in-person learning in New York City. The district includes more than 20,000 students.
Grades K through 5, Pre-K and 3-K reopened on Monday with strict COVID testing policies.
US reports highest single-day COVID death total
According to the COVID Tracking Project, the US reported 3,054 COVID deaths, the highest single-day total of the pandemic. States also reported 1.8 million tests, 210,000 cases, and a record 106,688 COVID patients in hospitals.
Our daily update is published. States reported 1.8 million tests, 210k cases, and a record 106,688 COVID-19 patients in US hospitals. There were 3,054 reported deaths today -- the highest single-day total to date. pic.twitter.com/LcgzPJZdO6— The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) December 10, 2020
Nassau County awaits COVID vaccine as cases rise to highest levels in months
Nassau County will soon receive 26,500 doses of the COVID vaccine which is the first batch expected to be approved by the FDA Thursday.
Pennsylvania Gov. Wolf in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is in quarantine after testing positive Tuesday for COVID-19.
The governor released a statement Wednesday confirming his diagnosis. He said he received a positive result during a routine test and is not exhibiting any symptoms.
Gov. Cuomo, Mayor de Blasio, other NY leaders urge for federal stimulus funding
New York leaders urged the state's congressional delegation to provide enough funding in the next federal stimulus package to avoid catastrophic cuts to the city and state budgets.
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo, Mayor Bill de Blasio, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and New York labor leaders issued a letter Wednesday, highlighting how New York has been the hardest hit by COVID-19 and calls for funding in the next stimulus to be allocated based on the needs of each state.
Murphy concerned about NJ hospitalizations
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Thursday he was concerned about New Jersey's COVID-19 hospitalizations. The state reported 3,533 patients in state hospitals being treated for COVID-19. There were 4,665 new cases reported to the state. Murphy said the most recent data shows the state's positivity rate as of December 5 was 13.18%. Additionally, 59 more COVID-19 related deaths occurred Wednesday.
Murphy said predictive models developed by the Health Dept. show in the worst-case scenario hospitalizations could surge passed the peak the state saw in April, when more than 8,300 patients were being treated. Moderate models show hospitalizations falling short of the mid-April peak. If the state starts trending towards the worst case models, Murphy said he could impose more restrictions,
NYC nears another threshold
New York City reported 196 daily hospitalizations for COVID-19, nearing the threshold set of 200 hospital admissions. The 7-day positivity was 4.81% for Tuesday. "Hospitals are handling this new wave very well, a lot of lessons learned from the spring," said Mayor Bill de Blasio. "Obviously the uptick is having an impact on them and we're working with the state."
Stimulus update: New White House offer adds $600 checks to COVID-19 relief
The Trump administration dove back into Capitol Hill's confusing COVID-19 negotiations on Tuesday, offering a $916 billion package to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that would send a $600 direct payment to most Americans - but eliminate a $300 per week unemployment benefit favored by a bipartisan group of Senate negotiators.
UAE says Chinese COVID vaccine 86% effective, offers few details
The United Arab Emirates said Wednesday a Chinese coronavirus vaccine tested in the federation of sheikhdoms is 86% effective, in a statement that provided few details but marked the first public release of information on the efficacy of the shot.
When and where? How COVID-19 vaccines will roll out in US
With coronavirus vaccines on the horizon, when and where will most Americans get their shots? Many of the details are still being worked out, as regulators review the first vaccine candidates. A federal panel of vaccine experts is meeting this week to consider Pfizer's vaccine, and again next week for Moderna's.
