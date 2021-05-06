2nd 19-year-old arrested in stray bullet shooting death of mom of 2

ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) -- A third person is in custody in connection to a deadly stray bullet shooting that left a mother of two dead in Queens.

Benaiah Reid, 19, is facing several charges, including murder and criminal possession of a weapon, in connection to the March 12 shooting.

He was arrested in Florida in April and was extradited to Queens on Wednesday.



The incident happened near 48th Street and Broadway in Astoria, where Gudelia Vallinas was gunned down. She was less than a block from her home.

Police say the 37-year-old victim got caught in the crossfire of a gun battle. Surveillance video showed the shots being fired and suspects running away from the scene near the Woodside Houses.

Vallinas was struck in the head and was killed instantly.

Vallinas' husband Alfredo said it was heartbreaking to tell his kids they would never see their mother again, but he has found his peace.

"What gives me comfort is knowing that one day my time will come and that I will be reunited with her," Vallinas said. "That's what gives me comfort."

Police had previously announced the arrest of 19-year-old Dajuan Williams. He is charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

A second person, 25-year-old Alexandra Acevedo, was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment.

