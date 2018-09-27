EAST MEADOW, Long Island --Police on Long Island have arrested another suspect in the MS-13 gang-related death of a man found buried in the woods earlier this summer.
Nassau County police announced the arrest of 23-year-old Jose Quintanilla Cruz, of Hempstead, on murder charges. He's to be arraigned on Thursday. Information on his lawyer wasn't immediately available.
WATCH video from NewsCopter7 of the search
The remains of 21-year-old Carlos Rivas-Majano, of Uniondale, were discovered in East Meadow in August. Police believe he was killed by a machete a year earlier.
An admitted MS-13 gang member was arrested shortly after the remains were found. Police say the gang may have believed that the victim was "disrespectful" or posed a threat.
The MS-13 gang has been blamed for at least 25 killings since January 2016 across a wide swath of Long Island.
