2nd suspect arrested robberies of Long Island food delivery drivers

EMBED </>More Videos

Police say 18-year-old Ayan James ordered food in Nassau County then attacked and robbed the drivers.

Eyewitness News
NASSAU COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) --
Police arrested a second suspect accused of robbing at least two food delivery drivers last summer on Long Island.

Authorities say 18-year-old Ayan James ordered food in Nassau County then attacked and robbed the drivers.

He's the second person under arrest in connection with the robberies after police arrested a 16-year-old in October.

Investigators say both suspects are from Brooklyn.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
robberyarrestNassau County
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Watch Live: NYPD Detective Brian Simonsen laid to rest on LI
AccuWeather: Snow falling across New York area
Sister of victim killed in NJ DWI gas station crash speaks
Man killed after being dragged onto tracks at Grand Central
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Burberry apologizes for hoodie with noose knot
Key witness says Colorado man fatally beat fianceé with bat
Man accused of exposing himself, rubbing against 9-year-old girl
Connecticut governor seeks major sales tax changes
Show More
Long Island co-workers claim $437M Mega Millions jackpot
New York area bracing for another blast of winter weather
Murder investigation underway after man found dead in NY home
More News