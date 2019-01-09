3... 2... 1... See the Most Epic New Year's Eve Countdown Fail

MEGHAN KENEALLY
The stroke of midnight didn't quite ring in the New Year in Manchester last night.

The crowd of revelers had to wait a painfully awkward four minutes before the fireworks display went off.

The hold-up was caused by a tram getting in the way of the fireworks in the British city's public celebrations, as officials feared the debris could land on the truck.

"He's gonna be sacked tomorrow, that tram driver," the emcee joked. "Get out of the way of the fireworks, Mr. tram!"

Watch a video posted by one reveler that shows the crowd waiting to celebrate 2015 with their delayed light display.
