3 aboard helicopter that went down, rolled on side in Connecticut

WOODSTOCK, Connecticut (WABC) -- One person has been injured in a helicopter crash at a small airport in northeastern Connecticut, state police said.

Three people were aboard the chopper when it went down and rolled onto its side at Toutant Airport at about 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, police said.

That person had to be extricated from the wreckage and was taken to a local hospital.

The other two people managed to walk away from the scene.

The victim's injuries were not known as of Sunday morning.

Few other details were released.

Less than a week ago, one woman was killed when a seaplane crashed into a concrete pier in Queens. Two other people on the seaplane survived.

Five teenagers from Westchester County are being hailed as heroes and recognized for their bravery after they rushed toward the downed seaplane and helped rescue the survivors.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

