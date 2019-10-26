NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police have identified three men accused of stealing more than $107,000 in cash and jewelry during at least 10 robberies throughout New York City.
Officials said three men -- 26-year-old Brian Rodriguez, 23-year-old Gilberto Garcia, and 22-year-old Bryan Lloret -- allegedly stole almost $7,000 in cash and over $100,000 in jewelry in at least 10 robberies in Manhattan, the Bronx, and Queens since early August.
In most of the robberies, the men allegedly approached victims at random on the street in early morning hours and displayed firearms.
In one instance, a victim was kicked, and in another, a victim was punched.
There may be one female burglar involved with one of the robberies, but police have yet to identify her.
Anyone with information in regards to the above incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.
----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
3 accused of stealing more than 107K in 10 NYC robberies
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News