3 adults, 2 children struck by car outside New Jersey supermarket

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Five people, including two children, were struck and injured by a vehicle in the parking lot of a supermarket Friday.

The incident was reported near MLK Drive and Orient Avenue around 5 p.m.

Fortunately all of the victims are expected to survive.

No criminality is expected at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.

Few other details were released.

