3-alarm fire burns through Parkchester, Bronx store near elevated subway

By Eyewitness News
PARKCHESTER, Bronx (WABC) -- A three-alarm fire is burning through a store in the Bronx, right near an elevated subway line.

The fire broke out on Westchester Avenue in the Parkchester section just before 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Number 6 trains are bypassing the St. Lawrence Avenue station in both directions.

As an alternative, you can take the Bx4 bus to get to St Lawrence Av from either Parkchester or Morrison Av-Soundview.

