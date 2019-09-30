3-alarm fire burning through building in Morristown

By Eyewitness News
MORRISTOWN, New Jersey (WABC) -- A three-alarm fire is burning through a building in Morristown, New Jersey.

Firefighters are on the scene at of the building that houses a law firm on Washington Street just west of Mill Street. It may contain apartments above the business.

The fire broke out just before 5:30 a.m. Monday.

Flames could be seen shooting up through the roof.

There were reports that rescues were made inside of the building, but so far, there is no word of any injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

It is the second third alarm fire in Morristown Monday. Another fire broke out at 65 Ridgedale Avenue just after 1 a.m.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
morristownfirehouse fire
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Investigation after NYPD officer killed during struggle in Bronx
Findings of investigation into archdiocese of NY to be released
Police investigating attempted rape at UWS subway stop
AccuWeather: Temperature roller coaster ride
LI father arrested for DWI with 1-year-old daughter in car
Who is NYPD Officer Brian Mulkeen?
Forever 21 fashion chain files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Show More
Detectives searching for man's roommate after Queens deadly stabbing
Must-read stories from the weekend
Inside the long list of home run records set in 2019
Timeline: The search for 5-year-old Dulce Maria Alavez
Baby can't stop laughing when dad says 'W': Video
More TOP STORIES News