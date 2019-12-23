3-alarm fire burns through 2-family home on Long Island

FRANKLIN SQUARE, Nassau County (WABC) -- A three-alarm fire burned through a home on Long Island early Monday, with flames and smoke shooting out the roof of the two-story structure.The fire broke out around 6:30 a.m. inside the home on Farnum Boulevard in Franklin Square.The flames consumed the first and second floors of the two-family home.There are no reports of any injuries.The cause of the fire is under investigation.----------