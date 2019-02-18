(Clinton Hill, Brooklyn) Four-Alarm Apartment Fire - The blaze may have begun in a laundromat. It is now affecting all floors of the building, including a pizzeria. A firefighter has been injured but is reportedly safe. https://t.co/8QCKSQ4WBD #CitizenApp_NYC #ProtectTheWorld pic.twitter.com/BLd8UTXBZv — Citizen NYC (@CitizenApp_NYC) February 18, 2019

A three-alarm fire burned through a building in Brooklyn that housed both businesses and apartments.Firefighters began battling the blaze on Greene Avenue at around 4:30 a.m. in the Fort Greene section.Fire consumed all floors of the corner building. Flames were seen shooting out of the roof of the building.The fire is believed to have started in one of the first-floor businesses which included a dry cleaner and a pizzeria."Just a significant amount of fire in that first-floor pizza store, in the rear of the first floor," said Deputy Assistant Chief Joseph Jardin, FDNY. "Probably had been burning for a little while and was able to find its way into some void spaces and pipe chases and travel vertically up to the third floor."No injuries have been reported. It is not yet known how many people have been displaced by the fire."Our understanding was there was one resident in a second-floor apartment, she self-evacuated using the interior stairway. the family that lives on the top floor happened to be away on vacation," said Deputy Assistant Chief Joseph Jardin, FDNY.The cause of the fire is under investigation.