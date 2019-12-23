FRANKLIN SQUARE, Nassau County (WABC) -- A three-alarm fire burned through a Franklin Square home early Monday morning.
The fire broke out around 6:30 a.m. inside the home on Farnum Boulevard.
The flames consumed the first and second floors of the two-family home.
There is no word of any injuries.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
3-alarm fire burns through Franklin Square, Long Island home
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News