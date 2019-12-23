3-alarm fire burns through Franklin Square, Long Island home

By Eyewitness News
FRANKLIN SQUARE, Nassau County (WABC) -- A three-alarm fire burned through a Franklin Square home early Monday morning.

The fire broke out around 6:30 a.m. inside the home on Farnum Boulevard.

The flames consumed the first and second floors of the two-family home.

There is no word of any injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Related topics:
nassau countyfranklin squarefirehouse fire
